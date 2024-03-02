“Seththa” posted that the police commander went to the area saying that the Prime Minister alone cannot do it.

Bangkok, "Seththa" posted the Police Commander went to the Kanchanaburi area, stating that the Prime Minister alone cannot do it without cooperation. Reporters reported that Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Posted a message via Facebook and in Kanchanaburi Province As discussed with me the other day. Policy to prevent and suppress various matters such as drugs, illegal rubber, informal debt, illegal foreign workers, and forest fires, which are in the beginning stages of forest fires. that has been assigned to each relevant department Me as Prime Minister It cannot be accomplished alone without the cooperation of the police, army, and local government. There are various problems. These occur in many ways. The province is not just Kanchanaburi. I would like to ask that you continue to seriously watch out for prevention and suppression. Source: Thai News Agency