PNP informant gets P420-K reward

MANILA: An informant received a PHP420,00 cash reward from the Philippine National Police (PNP) for providing information that led to the arrest of Bicol Region's most wanted person. PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr personally handed over the reward to the informant on Friday, according to a news release over the weekend. The vital tips led to the capture of Gilbert Concepcion in Barangay San Martin De Porres, Parañaque City on Jan. 24. The leader of the Concepcion Criminal Gang operating in the Bicol Region is wanted for kidnapping, murder, rape, and direct assault. 'The informant's invaluable information exemplifies the effectiveness of collaborative efforts between the community and law enforcement,' Acorda said. He said the PNP remains steadfast in its commitment to acknowlede and reward individuals who contribute to the capture and surrender of most wanted criminals. Acorda encouraged citizens to remain vigilant and report any information that could aid in the prompt apprehension of criminals.