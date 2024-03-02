Phra Phayom Ting Phra starts a boxing match in the temple. Raising cooked rice

Nonthaburi, Phra Phayom Kalayano points out that in the case of a monk opening a Wing Chun boxing match in a temple, he did not suppress his emotions and should have to hold the fight. While the sister of the monk who was attacked Confirm the matter to the end From the case of Phra Smith Katadhammo, age 62, a monk from the temple fought and fought on the 2nd floor of the cloister inside Ku Temple, Bang Phut Subdistrict, Pak Kret District, Nonthaburi Province, by Phra Sonthaya Wisuttho, age 62, who He is a temple monk. As for the other party, Phra Maha Sukho He is a monk from Nakhon Sawan Province. Came to stay to study Pali at the temple for about 3 months until Phra Sonthaya was injured and taken by officials. Pak Kret Irrigation Hospital Most recently, Phra Phayom Kanlayano, the abbot of Wat Suan Kaew. Mentioning the incident that In the case of monks who trained in boxing before becoming ordained Let's fight each other without suppressing our emotions. If you don't control your emotions, you should feel it. There is no tama, there is only clash. Training the mind to restrain the heart and not allow it to have an affair with anyone. This does not have the characteristics of being a monk and still acts violently and oppresses each other. It's called lack of ecclesiastical promise. The feeling is the end of the matter, but the root cause is why are you hurting each other? Being in the same temple like this is called raising khaosuk. Wasting rice Ordination consumes cooked rice Use your energy to walk and meditate to develop and sweep the temple. Use your energy to be creative, not use your energy to attack each other. Being a monk must develop the temple. The elder monks had done the right thing and they should have felt completely separated from their existence. As for Pak Kret Police Station, Nonthaburi Province, Miss Nusara, Phra Sonthaya's younger sister. who was attacked and injured by a monk in the temple using Wing Chun boxing He traveled to Pak Kret Police Station and brought documents from the hospita l to the investigating officers in the case to use as evidence for prosecution. Ms. Nusara said that she had asked Luang Phi. which is enough to say Before the incident happened, they went out to dinner together and there were some angry words. who said to use pipette He really knew it from the rescue team. And the monk was the one holding the pipe to protect himself. And Phra Maha Sukho said that he protected himself as well, but he was bigger. which did not use pipe, but used bare hands to pound Punched in the face and slammed his head on the ground. So it's swollen as you can see. He asked Phra Twilight. What is it that makes them feel like this? Phra Maha Sukho is considered to be larger. When Twilight's words were inaudible to him, he attacked them. As for the condition of Phra Sonthaya You don't have crazy blood in your brain. But his face was cracked and his head was swollen. which the doctor diagnosed Bones were broken from his cheek to the top of his head. But there is no blood inside. Must watch fo r 24 hours to be able to respond. But there is also a feeling of dizziness. I can't speak. The doctor sent him to Charoen Krung Pracharat Hospital at 7 p.m. He didn't know what the internal problem was. But I don't want Phra Twilight or your own brother Must be hit like this again. Source: Thai News Agency