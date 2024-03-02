Partly cloudy skies, isolated rains over most of PH

MANILA: The northeast monsoon or 'amihan' and the easterlies will bring partly cloudy skies and isolated rain showers over parts of the country, the weather bureau said Saturday. In its 4 a.m. bulletin, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon will bring cloudy skies and light rains over Cagayan Valley, as well as partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated light rains over the Ilocos and Cordillera regions, and Aurora. Meanwhile, Metro Manila and the rest of the country will have partly cloudy to cloudy skies with isolated rain showers or thunderstorms due to the easterlies and localized thunderstorms. Strong winds and rough seas will be felt over Northern Luzon, while the eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, and the eastern sections of the Visayas and Mindanao will have moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough coastal waters. The rest of the archipelago will have light to moderate winds and slight to moderate se as. The temperature in Metro Manila will range from 23°C to 32°C; Baguio City, 15°C to 24°C; Laoag City, 21°C to 30°C; Legazpi City, 21°C to 30°C; Metro Cebu, 25°C to 31°C; Puerto Princesa City, 25°C to 32°C; and Metro Davao, 25°C to 32°C.