Order to dismantle stairs where foreigners kicked doctors Create a beach invasion

Phuket, Pa Klok Subdistrict Municipality An order was posted to demolish the staircase where a foreigner kicked a female doctor. After inspection, it was found that the building had encroached on the beach. Take action within 30 days. There is a case of a foreigner kicking a female doctor in Phuket. Recently, the Pa Khlok Subdistrict Municipality, Thalang District, posted an order to demolish stairs and buildings. that encroach on public beach areas within 30 days after inspecting the scene of the incident and found that the private company owns the villa Build a wooden and concrete staircase. wooden seating area The box-stone retaining wall encroaches on the beach. Therefore, a lawyer was sent to file a complaint against the private company. However, if the respondent does not appeal the order within 30 days and does not demolish it. The municipality will go in and carry out the demolition itself. As for today, villagers in Pa Khlok and nearby saw the announcement. They all came continuously to take pictu res at the steps from the scene of the incident. He said that he wanted to keep it as a souvenir before it was demolished. Source: Thai News Agency