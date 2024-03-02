NU outplays UP, claims 3rd straight win in UAAP men’s volleyball

MANILA: National University outplayed University of the Philippines, 25-20, 25-23, 27-25, for its third straight win in the UAAP Season 86 men's volleyball tournament at Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City on Saturday. Jade Alex Disquitado and Angelo Nicolas Almendras finished with 16 and 14 points, respectively, for the Bulldogs, who trailed 7-13 and 18-22 in the third set. Disquitado made two straight points to put NU ahead at 25-24 before UP's Angelo Lagando answered with a crosscourt spike to tie. Leo Aringo Jr. scored on a down-the-line spike while Jenngerard Diao blocked Lagando as the Bullogs wrapped up the match in one hour and 27 minutes. NU improved to 3-1 and shares second place with De La Salle University. Unbeaten leader Far Eastern University will go for 4-0 against No. 3 University of Santo Tomas (2-1) on Sunday. Skipper captain Joshua Retamar had 12 points, six aces, three attacks and three blocks to go with 20 excellent sets and three digs, while Aringo contributed 12 points. Louis Gaspar Gamban had 12 spikes and one ace, while Jessie Roland Rubin added nine points and two blocks for UP, which remained winless in four outings. 'Thankful pa rin kami na nanalo kami. Pagdating ng third set at least nakakuha kami ng momentum sa ganong sitwasyon, 'yun 'yung kinakailangan namin sa mga susunod na game na kahit down kami, nagawa pa rin namin i-manage (We are still thankful that we won. When the third set came, at least we gained momentum in that situation, that's what we need in the next games that even though we were down, we were still able to manage),' NU coach Dante Alinsunurin said. La Salle rallied past Ateneo de Manila University, 23-25, 25-17, 25-18, 21-25, 15-11, in the other game. Ateneo is running fourth (2-2), followed by Adamson University (1-2) and University of the East (0-3). NU's next game will be against FEU on Wednesday at noon while UP will face La Salle on March 10.