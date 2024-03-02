Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to discuss free visa for Thai people entering the UAE

UAE, "Jakraphong" Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs reveals that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs plans to discuss visa-free for Thai people entering the UAE, adding power to Thai passports. Accept it may take time Because you have to consider all aspects. Emphasize good relations with each other To be the number 1 trading partner in the region Mr. Chakkraphong Saengmanee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Has traveled to visit the United Arab Emirates Between 29 February - 2 March 2024, join the group of Mr. Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce. To participate in the 13th Ordinary World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference (World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference 13: MC13) and related meetings. Mr. Chakkraphong stated that according to the policy of Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance. Since attending the 78th Session of the United Nations General Assembly for the first time last year. It has been announced to the world that Thailand ha s opened for trade and investment, with the UAE being Thailand's number 1 trading partner in this region. It has a sales value of US$19 billion. It is considered the most important in this region. And for this trip, the main goal is the FTA that we want to have with the UAE. This will promote investment. between each other more And to have more trade in this segment, it will increase in value from 19 billion US dollars. Because looking back every year, Thai trade with the UAE has increased in value every year. Therefore give importance here. As for the importance in other areas, Thailand and the UAE There will be 50 years of relationship in 2025, which has always been a good relationship, including trade, investment, and exchange culture. high level visit In addition, in 2023 there will be almost 200,000 tourists from the UAE traveling to Thailand, which is considered a large number. If compared to his population and there are about 5 direct flights per day, it is considered one of the hubs of this region. which is in line with the Prime Minister's policy That was announced in the matter of "AVIATION HUB" which if Thailand could be an Aviation Hub in the region. It will be able to connect more with the UAE, thus increasing opportunities for the Thai private sector to do business in this zone. Mr Chakkraphong confirmed that visa-free for Thai people entering the UAE is something that needs to be considered. Because it is already the main goal of the government to add power to Thai passports. This matter needs to be raised with the UAE so that a permanent visa-free opening for each other can be made. But I admit that it takes time. Because details must be detailed in many ways. Matters that need to be discussed all the time. Source: Thai News Agency