Manila LGU provides free rides amid transport strike

The city government of Manila is assisting affected commuters amid the transport strike through its Oplan Libreng Sakay (free ride), a city official said on Monday. "May nakahanda na ang Pamahalaang Lungsod na mga sasakyang magbibigay ng libreng sakay sa mga pangunahing ruta (The city government has prepared vehicles to provide free rides in the major routes)," Manila Public Information Office Chief Princess Abante said in a Viber message. She said the vehicles include 20 e-trikes (electronic tricycles), two mobile transport, three SUVs from the Manila Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (MDRRMO) two Manila Police District (MPD) transporters, and 16 MPD patrol vehicles. In a separate advisory, the Manila DRRMO said its free rides operations include Pureza and V. Mapa as pick-up points, as well as San Juan as its drop-off point. Other routes with available free rides include San Juan - Divisoria; Blumentritt - Novaliches; Nagtahan - Paco; Divisoria - Cubao; Morayta - Divisoria; Balic-Balic - Quiapo; Zobel Roxas - Paco (Dulo); and San Andres - Faura. These routes are also being constantly monitored by the city government, Abante said. "As per MMDA (Metro Manila Development Authority) Taskforce Tigil Pasada, San Juan-Divisoria and Balic Balic-Quiapo ang nag-declare na tigil pasada as of 7 a.m. dahil haharangin ng (declared the transport halt as of 7 a.m. because of the blocking of) Manibela group," Abante noted. Earlier, the nation's capital announced no suspension of face-to-face classes in all levels of public schools despite the planned strike of some transport groups. Other private schools, however, opted to implement suspension of in-person classes in the city. Affected commuters who may be stranded on some routes, meanwhile, may reach out to the MDRRMO via its Libreng Sakay hotlines at 0966 405 8897, 0932 662 2322, and (02) 8568 6909. The Manibela (Malayang Alyansa ng Bus Employees at Laborers Para sa Karapatan sa Paggawa) announced a nationwide protest on Oct. 11 but seven major transport groups on Sunday assured that they would not join the planned nationwide strike. The transport groups dubbed "Magnificent Seven" include Pasang Masda, Alliance of Transport Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Altodap), Pagkakaisa ng mga Samahan ng Tsuper at Opereytor Nationwide (Piston), Alliance of Concerned Transport Organizations (ACTO), Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Fejodap), Stop and Go Transport Coalition, and Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP).

Source: Philippines News Agency