Cebu’s Remolino, Laguna’s Ellis rule Nat’l Age Group Aquathlon elite

Andrew Kim Remolino of Cebu and Kira Ellis of Laguna emerged champions in the elite category of the National Age Group Aquathlon at the Vermosa Sports Hub in Cavite on Sunday. Remolino, a silver medalist in the Cambodia Southeast Asian Games last May, clocked 16 minutes and 20 seconds in the 500-meter swim/2.5-km run event to beat fellow Cebuanos Matthew Justine Hermosa (16:26) and Joshua Ramos (16:41). Ellis registered 16:58 to claim the gold medal in the women's division of the event organized by the Triathlon Association of the Philippines, headed by Ramon Marchan, and supported by the Philippine Sports Commission. Cebuanos Raven Faith Alcoseba (17:34) and Karen Manayon (18:02) bagged the silver and bronze medals, respectively. The top three finishers in the men's 16-19 category were Daniel Nazarro (17:32), Johnwayne Ybanez (17:50) and AJ Caoile (18:02), while in the women's division were Diana Victoria Seda-Lomboy (19:30), Juliana Laine Lagula (21:29) and Naomi Felicity (21:55). In the youth 13-15 category (300-m swim/2.5-km run), Darell Johnson Bada of Olongapo City won the boys' division in 14 minutes. Peter Sancho Del Rosario was second in 14:01 while Euan Arrow Ramos was third in 14:14. Eleora Caelle Avanzado topped the girls' division, crossing the finish line with a time of 16:30 followed by Maria Zabelle Eugenio (16:41) and Yvaine Osias (16:45). "We are on the lookout for a new breed of athletes," said TRAP secretary general Sarita Zafra after the well-organized competition participated in by close to 500 athletes from all over the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency