DOLE, mall chain ink pact on holding of more job fairs

The government continues to partner with the private sector in delivering employment facilitation services to job seekers. This came as the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and real estate giant Megaworld recently signed a memorandum of agreement (MOA) designating Megaworld Lifestyle Malls as an official partner venue of satellite job fairs and other DOLE-initiated activities under a rent-free arrangement. Labor Secretary Bienvenido Laguesma and Megaworld Lifestyle Malls assistant vice president Michael Lao signed the MOA at the DOLE Central Office in Intramuros, Manila on Oct. 13, the DOLE said in a news release on Monday. 'We are optimistic and confident that today's signing of the DOLE-Megaworld partnership will serve as a valuable mechanism in expanding our existing network, where private partners extend their resources towards employment facilitation services to achieve the current administration's agenda under the leadership of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.,' he said. Under the agreement, Megaworld shall waive rent and utility charges during job fairs and other DOLE-initiated activities and help in marketing the events through the free use of standees and billboards, online announcements, and traditional media. Lao, meanwhile, said the collaboration aligns seamlessly with Megaworld's commitment to supporting the national government and its objectives. Among the identified Megaworld Lifestyle Malls are Central Plaza in Eastwood City; Lucky Chinatown in Binondo, Manila; Arcovia City in Pasig; Venice Piazza in McKinley Hill, Taguig; The Village Square in Alabang, Muntinlupa; Clark Cityfront in Clark, Pampanga; Southwoods Mall in Biñan, Laguna; Iloilo Festive Walk in Mandurriao, Iloilo City; and The Mactan Newtown in Mactan, Cebu. The DOLE shall use the premises provided exclusively for the operation of its satellite job fairs and other DOLE-initiated activities and abide by the mall's regulations and safety and security policies. Laguesma noted that the collaboration is expected to have a substantial impact, particularly among first-time job seekers, who can access other employment services, such as counseling and pre-employment documentation during the job fairs. The DOLE also inked a similar MOA with SM Supermalls and Robinsons Land Corporation in April.

Source: Philippines News Agency