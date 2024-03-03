Lady lawmakers take over House to mark Women’s Month

MANILA: Lady legislators would lead the House of Representatives' session Monday as part of the Women's Month celebration. In accordance with Section 15 (h), Rule IV of the House rules, House Speaker Martin Romualdez designated the following members to preside over the session successively: Linabelle Ruth Villarica (4th District, Bulacan), Stella Luz Quimbo (2nd District, Marikina City), Maria Rachel Arenas (3rd District, Pangasinan), Anna Marie Suarez (Alona Partylist), Laarni Lavin Roque (4th District, Bukidnon), Josephine Veronique Noel (Malabon City), Mary Mitzi Uy (2nd District, Caloocan City), Marlyn Agabas (6th District, Pangasinan), Glona Labadlabad (2nd District, Zamboanga del Norte), and Geraldine Roman (1st District, Bataan). Bataan 3rd District Rep. Maria Angela Garcia will act as Majority Leader and Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera will be the Minority Leader. In a news release Sunday, Romualdez said the designation of the lady lawmakers as presiding officers and leaders 'r eflects the importance the House leadership puts on the role of its women members and Filipino women in general in lawmaking, in nation building, and in society.' 'The House leadership champions women empowerment, gender equality, and gender balance. Women have constantly become our guidepost in making critical decisions affecting our families, our communities, and our nation. They are our strong moral pillars,' he said. He expressed his 'deep gratitude' to his women colleagues, to Filipino women, and especially 'to the Speaker of my House,' referring to his wife, Tingog Party-list Rep. Yedda Marie Romualdez. 'We thank them not only for their participation in nation building but particularly in tending to our households and caring or helping care for our families and guiding them to the path of righteousness,' he said. Women legislators are expected to lead the passage of pro-women and children bills and the adoption of resolutions. The House will hold regular plenary sessions after its Committee of the Whole deliberations on proposed economic constitutional amendments. Since Feb. 26, the chamber has been working overtime, starting its hearings on economic Charter reform proposals from 1 p.m. up to 4 p.m., followed by plenary sessions, after which the Committee of the Whole deliberations are resumed. Source: Philippines News Agency