Khao Yai National Park arrested a man illegally cutting rosewood and found 6 methamphetamine tablets.

Nakhon Ratchasima, Head of Khao Yai National Park. It was revealed that officials found two men suspected of cutting rosewood. While showing himself to be searched One suspect ran away. Inspection of the scene found 8 support sticks and 6 methamphetamine tablets. The police were sent to the local police station for prosecution. Mr. Chaiya Huai Hongthong, head of Khao Yai National Park, said that at 6:00 a.m. today (March 2, 2024), a team of officials from Khao Yai National Management Area 1 (checkpoint) jointly went out to inspect and suppress illegal activities. With the forestry and the Act Others related in the area Until the patrol reached the area at the back of Ban Tha Maprang. (Khum Baan Mai) in Khao Yai National Park Two suspicious men were found. As the team of officials showed up to search, the two men ran away. The team of officials tracked him down and were able to arrest one person, known as Mr. Sunan Permsuk, age 42 years. From the investigation of the scene, 8 pieces of motorcycle support s ticks were found. Honda Wave brand, red, without license plate, 1 car, 1 wheelbarrow, electric drill with 1 battery, 25 fastening screws, 1 mobile phone, and 6 methamphetamine tablets. The arrested man was taken. Complete with all the middle items Send police investigators. locality to prosecute. Source: Thai News Agency