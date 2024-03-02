Inviting Thai people to be good hosts Be kind to foreign tourists.

Bangkok, The Prime Minister invites Thai people to be considerate to foreign tourists. And ask the officials to take care if there are tourists who do not comply with Thai laws. Mr. Chai Watcharong, spokesman for the Prime Minister's Office, stated that Regarding the events related to tourists that have occurred in the country during this period, Mr. Settha Thavisin, Prime Minister and Minister of Finance, is concerned. May the Thai people join together to be good hosts to accommodate tourists who love Thailand. who want to come and relax with an appreciation of Thainess Be kind to tourists To make the tourism policy that the government pushes comprehensively successful. To make tourism industry factors another tool to drive the Thai economy. However, if a foreigner has behavior that is not nice to Thai people The police must ensure that those tourists comply with Thai laws as well. 'Thailand is pushing for tourism to be an important mechanism for economic development and recovery. Therefore, we ask that Thai people join together to be good hosts. Be kind to visitors Let's develop the nation together. However, it still has dignity. Foreigners who do not follow the law should also be investigated. Follow Thai law. Be kind to Thai people,' Mr. Chai said. Source: Thai News Agency