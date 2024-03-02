Introducing 12 MPs, 11 teams ‘Moving forward to fight forest fires’

Chiang Mai,, Launch of 12 MPs, 11 teams 'Moving forward to fight forest fires', hoping to alleviate 'PM 2.5-air pollution problems'. "Chaithawat" points out that measures to ban burning are not a solution, but may stimulate - create strength. negative incentives causing other effects Emphasize that it should be fixed at the source. At 9:40 a.m. on March 2, 2024 at Sol Bar Chiangmai, Chiang Mai Province, the Move Forward Party held a press conference to launch the 12 MPs and 11 teams 'Move Forward to Fight Forest Fires', led by Mr. Chaithawat Tulathon, party list MP. and the leader of the Forward Party, Mr. Detcharat Sukkamnerd, director of the Think Forward Center, along with the party's northern MPs, namely Ms. Phetcharat Maichomphu, Chiang Mai District 1 MP, Ms. Phuthita Chaianan Chiang Mai District 4 MP, Ms. Orapan Chandaruang, Chiang Mai District 6 MP, Mr. Phattharaphong Leelaphat, Chiang Mai District 8 MP, Mr. Chitawan Chinnuwat, Chiang Rai MP District 1, Ms. Chulalak Khansutham, MP for Chiang Rai Dist rict 6, Mr. Thakur Yasaeng, MP for Chiang Rai District 3, Mrs. Tipa Paweenasathien, MP for Lampang District 1, Mr. Chonthanee Chuenoi, MP. Lampang District 3, and Ms. Rapassorn Niyamosot, Lampang District 4 MP Mr. Chaithawat said that from the exchange at the forum, opposition leaders in the House of Representatives met with the people. That talks about guidelines and tools for solving the problem of PM 2.5 dust and air pollution. We have the same opinion that Wildfire management It's not all about solving the problem. But there still needs to be a solution to the problem of PM 2.5 sources and air pollution. that arise from other sources as well Because in each area there is a different context. Management of important problems is therefore different. and may need to look at the secondary level as well Mr. Chaithawat emphasized that although forest fire management is important But trying to prevent burning at all is not the solution. What we learned from 'Chiang Mai Model' The key lies in public participati on. To design measures to be consistent with the local context and situation. This will help to alleviate the problem. If talking only about forest fire management Measures ordered from the central government And do the same throughout the country. Definitely not a solution. Aggravation may lead to new problems. that might stimulate and create negative incentives and may cause more simultaneous burning in large quantities. before and after the state prohibits burning Including pushing for underground burning. This may lead to impacts in other matters. Therefore, solving problems with participation of 'Chiang Mai Model' between government agencies and civil society It is to allow only necessary and controlled burning. Also known as fuel management. There will be notification of burning registration. and design the combustion in advance The whole forest area and agricultural areas This activity It's a party activity. to go in and support and participate in forest fire extinguishing with local people, volunte er government officials Including related agencies to experiment and find new formats. in managing more diverse forest fires including collecting data for analysis To develop policy guidelines and measures for better forest fire management in the future. Then Mr. Decharat He explained the work of the Progressive Party in the past, including experimenting and supporting the people's work process. and government agencies in the area Take the data and analyze it. and evaluate potential achievements In order to set future directions and have the Northern Region MPs tell about problems from their work. and solving problems according to the context of each area, such as a project to support equipment to extinguish forest fires. to volunteers, planning with local people To make a fire line and fuel management Including lessons learned from various wildfire situations. Source: Thai News Agency