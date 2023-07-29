HAIM HILMAN’S SERVICE WITH UUM CUT SHORT BASED ON HIS PERFORMANCE REPORT – KPT

The tenure of Dr Haim Hilman Abdullah as Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) vice-chancellor of Universiti Utara Malaysia (UUM) was cut short due to a report on his performance by the university's Board of Directors, said the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT).

The ministry, in a statement issued today to deny Haim Hilman’s statement on social media regarding the matter, said the performance report on Haim Hilman was submitted through a letter dated June 16 last year.

Haim Hilman was appointed as UUM's ninth Vice-Chancellor on Jan 17, 2022, and his service was shortened until Jan 18, 2023.

"Before the decision to shorten his service was made, a committee was established at the KPT level to examine and evaluate the report," read the statement.

Last year on Sept 23 and 29, Haim Hilman and some top UUM officials were summoned by the KPT to discuss the matter and find the most suitable solution.

A video posted on TikTok went viral, featuring Haim Hilman claiming that his tenure as UUM vice-chancellor was unexpectedly ended without any explanation.

He also alleged that he wasn't given the opportunity to defend himself.

It was reported that he made these statements during the "Sembang Santai Calon" programme in the Jitra state constituency.

Haim Hilman, aged 50, is the Perikatan Nasional (PN) candidate for Jitra in the Kedah state election.

On Feb 6 this year, the Minister of Higher Education, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, stated that the decision to end Haim Hilman's tenure as the UUM vice-chancellor was based on complaints received from lecturers at the university and its Board of Directors last year.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency