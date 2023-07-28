CBL International Limited – Chart the Path Towards a Brighter Future

HONG KONG, July 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) are thrilled to share with you a few milestones we have reached since the beginning of this year, which not only demonstrated CBL’s ability to ramp up its capacity but also our commitments to the sustainable development.

In the second quarter of 2023, we further extended our footholds in Antwerp in Belgium, Istanbul in Turkey, and Yokkaichi in Japan. This strategic move brings CBL’s services to over 40 ports and opens up the European market, providing flexibility to our customers.

This is in line with our expansion plan, as outlined in the prospectus, which aims to increase our presence in the international markets with the objective of maximizing our scale of operations and profitability.

Our accomplishments also include notable sustainable initiatives. In the third quarter of 2023, we collaborated with our business partners to deliver our very first B24 biofuel bunkering order in Hong Kong. This was a significant step towards achieving the 2023 IMO Strategy, which was adopted at the Maritime Environment Protection (MEPC 80) conference.

Chairman and CEO, Mr William Chia said, “We take immense pride in our unwavering commitment to environmental sustainability and our efforts to make a positive impact on the shipping industry in Hong Kong. As part of our ESG initiatives, we are steadfastly devoted to reducing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions in line with the IMO’s targets and have implemented in-house GHG management measures.” To further promote clean energy technology, CBL has obtained ISCC EU and ISCC Plus certificates from Bureau Veritas, which certify its compliance with all necessary requirements and authorize the company to trade biofuel within the supply chain.

Through these efforts, we pledge a continued commitment to promoting sustainable practices within the marine industry as a key player in the sector. We are confident that our progress thus far will continue to bring positive change and yield benefits to our company, our stakeholders, and the environment.

About CBL International Limited

Established in 2015, CBL International Limited (Nasdaq: BANL) is the listing vehicle of Banle Group, an established marine fuel logistic company in Asia Pacific providing customers with one stop solution for vessel refuelling. The main market of Banle Group is the Asia Pacific market with business activities taking place in the major ports of Japan, Korea, China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Vietnam, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, and other countries like Turkey, Belgium.

