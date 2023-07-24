Few PUV drivers join strike in Iloilo

The Iloilo City Public Safety and Transportation Management Office (PSTMO) said the local government here is ready to assist possible stranded passengers due to the nationwide transport strike on Monday joined by a few drivers in this city and province of Iloilo. The transport strike was organized by associations opposing the Public Utility Vehicle Modernization Program (PUVMP), including those that ply the Mohon route in Iloilo City. Meanwhile, in the province, those that joined the transport strike were from Oton town and a few units from Sta. Barbara town, PSTMO head Jeck Conlu said in an interview. 'We have no exact number of units, we are still validating on the ground,' Conlu said. 'It could not affect the overall number of public utility jeepneys and modernized jeeps in the city. So far it (transportation flow) is still normal and we have no stranded passengers,' he added. Conlu said the city's command units with personnel coming from the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), Philippine National Police (PNP), Philippine Coast Guard (PCG), and Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) are still monitoring the situation. He added that all city government resources, including transport and service vehicles of city hall departments and buses, are on standby for augmentation. Raymundo 'Boyet' Parcon, chairperson of the Western Visayas Transport Cooperative (WVTC), said they are still verifying if they have members that joined the transport strike. 'Since we are consolidated, we are not allowed to join rallies. We will just extend our support to the provincial and city government. We will augment when needed,' he said in the dialect. The WVTC has a total of 50 modern jeepneys plying the routes in Mohon terminal, Tagbak, and Ungka Iloilo Terminal Group Services Inc. (ITGSI). An additional 10 units are expected to be deployed either Monday or Tuesday. Aside from the modern jeepneys, they also have 553 traditional jeepneys plying the city streets. They also have members who operate on various routes in Antique, Guimaras, Kalibo in Aklan, and Iloilo province. The three-day transport strike started on Monday. (

Source: Philippines News Agency