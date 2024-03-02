Drunk driving taxi Mountain biker crashes and kills

Chaiyaphum, Tragic accident. Uncle Taxi drives drunk. Racing through the dark Crashed into a mountain biker and died on the spot. Police, Muang Chaiyaphum Police Station We received a report of a taxi that crashed into a 2-wheeled bicycle belonging to a mountain bike cyclist. One person died along Chaiyaphum-Sikhio Road, Route 201, in front of the Chevrolet Lake car sales center. Inbound side of Chaiyaphum city In front of Nong Na Saeng Village, Nong Na Saeng Subdistrict, Mueang District, Chaiyaphum Province, along with police, doctors on duty, Chaiyaphum Hospital Center, and Foundation officials went to the scene. at the scene The remains of a mountain bike were found that had been hit and destroyed, leaving only the front wheel. Parts of the taxi's front bumper were scattered at the scene. and found the body of Mr. Nirawan Trithip, 68 years old, a mountain biker. Lying dead on the road in cycling exercise clothes. Later, information was received from a good citizen who reported that a Toyota sedan taxi c ar was found. Green-yellow, Bangkok, front has a near-collision mark. It was parked in the forest on the side of the road. It is 10 km from the scene of the incident, so officials traveled to investigate. Ready to bring Mr. Thanet, 62 years old, a taxi driver, for questioning. Mr. Thanet said that before the incident he had been drinking with friends. then drive a taxi Leaving the house in Minburi In order to drive back to visit relatives in Khon San District, Chaiyaphum Province, while driving to the scene of the accident, he crashed into something with a loud noise until the car lost control. Before driving away, the doctor's water broke and he could not drive further, so he parked on the side of the road and was later caught by officers. Then the officers took Mr. Thanet. The amount of alcohol in the body was tested and it was found to be as high as 195 milligrams per cent. before reporting the charge of driving while intoxicated or otherwise drunk recklessly It causes death and property damage. Friends of the cyclists who heard the news came to see the deceased. Said that every early morning Their group included the deceased. They would meet together in groups and ride their mountain bikes around the streets. Chaiyaphum City But today, when the appointed time arrives It was found that the deceased had not yet arrived as per his appointment. I thought he must have urgent business. So they didn't come together to ride like every morning. And came to know the news again and found that he had been hit by a car and died. Source: Thai News Agency