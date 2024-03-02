DFA transfers processing of end-of-service benefits to DMW

MANILA: The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) has reminded overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) that the processing of end-of-service benefits (ESB) has been formally transferred to the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW). For OFWs in the Middle East whose employment has recently ended, or beneficiaries or next-of-kin of a deceased OFW, new applications for ESB claims must be submitted directly to the Migrant Workers Office (MWO) at the Philippine embassy or consulate or the DMW head office in Mandaluyong City. In an advisory dated March 1, the DFA said the DMW has been handling all new ESB applications, claims, and remittances for OFWs in the Middle East since Feb. 4. The DFA said it will only process the ESB applications submitted and ESB benefits remitted through the DFA or its foreign service posts earlier than Feb. 4. 'ESB claims already submitted to the MWO or DMW shall continue to be processed by the MWO or DMW,' it said. Employers of OFWs in the Middle East were also advised to direct any new ESB r emittances to the designated bank or bank account of the MWO at the nearest Philippine embassy or consulates. 'OFWs and beneficiaries are requested to visit the MWO at their nearest Philippine Foreign Service Post for more information and assistance with their respective ESB claim,' the DFA said. 'The transfer of ESB functions to the DMW is part of the DFA's compliance with the Department of Migrant Workers Act and to ensure seamless and efficient services for our kababayans (compatriots),' it added.