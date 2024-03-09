Comelec, Korea’s Miru to sign 2025 AES contract Monday

MANILA: The Commission on Elections (Comelec) and South Korean firm Miru Systems will sign the contract for the Full Automation System with Transparency Audit/Count (FASTrAC) project on Monday morning. The poll body announced Saturday that the signing of the 2025 automated election system (AES) service contract worth PHP18 billion will be held at the Chairman's Hall of its Palacio del Gobernador headquarters in Intramuros, Manila. Comelec expressed gratitude to the joint venture with Miru Systems Co Ltd, Integrated Computer Systems, St. Timothy Construction Corporation, and Centerpoint Solutions Technologies, Inc. (MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI) for the seamless negotiations. "Comelec expresses its gratitude to the joint venture for having accepted in toto the terms and conditions of the FASTrAC contract, interposing no objections to the line-by-line provisions of the contract, and making a steadfast commitment to deliver the best election technology demanded by Comelec for all Filipinos here and abroad," the poll b ody said in a news release. The commission en banc, headed by chair George Garcia, and members Commissioners Socorro Inting, Marlon Casquejo, Aimee Ferolino, Rey Bulay, Ernesto Ferdinand Maceda, Jr. and Nestor Celis will attend the signing. On Feb. 22, the Comelec en banc declared MIRU-ICS-STCC-CPSTI as the "Single Calculated and Responsive Bid" with a bid offer of PHP17,988,878,226.55. The poll body said all legal, technical and financial documents submitted were deemed qualified. Source: Philippines News Agency