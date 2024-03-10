Marcos wishes Muslim community ‘meaningful, solemn’ Ramadan

MANILA: President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. on Sunday joined the Muslim community in the observance of the holy month of Ramadan. 'I am in solidarity with our Muslim brothers and sisters in the country and all over the world on the occasion of Ramadan,' President Marcos said in his message. During the month of Ramadan, Muslims observe fasting and abstain from worldly pleasures as a means of spiritual discipline and deepening their connection with Allah. The President said the demonstration of Muslims' faith allows them to create a stronger bond in their communities. 'Ramadan holds special significance as it reminds us of the rich diversity to our cultural and religious tapestry in the Philippines,' he said. 'It is with no doubt that our Muslim brothers and sisters have made invaluable contributions to our nation's history and heritage, shaping our beloved motherland into the diverse and united country that it is today,' Marcos added. The President is hoping that Ramadan will strengthen kinship, foster for giveness for past grievances, and allow a spirit of harmony. 'Together, let us build a future where love and understanding prevail and where the light of hope shines brightly for all,' Marcos said. 'I wish everyone a meaningful and solemn celebration,' the President added. (The Bangsamoro Darul-Ifta posted an announcement at about 8:30 p.m. Sunday night that the official beginning of Ramadan will be on March 12, after the moon was not sighted. The Darul Ifta's primary role is the promulgation and issuance of fatwa or legal opinions concerning Muslim personal laws. Simultaneous moon sighting activities were conducted in different parts of the region.) Source: Philippines News Agency