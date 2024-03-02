Cleaning up Muang Pathum, found illegal karaoke selling drugs.

Pathum Thani, Cleaning up operation in Pathum Thani opened, destroying the secret room of karaoke in the Rangsit Khlong Song area. It was discovered that illegal karaoke was being opened and contacting hidden agents to sell drugs to customers in a complete package. The governor of Pathum is preparing to order a closure for 5 years to expand the financial route for drug prosecutions. At 3:00 a.m., Mr. Anutin Charnvirakul, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior along with Mr. Orasit Samphantharat, Director-General of the Department of Provincial Administration Ordered the special operations team of the Department of Provincial Administration and members of the Volunteer Defense Corps Special Operations Company 1, Volunteer Defense Force Headquarters Together with the Pathum Thani Provincial Administrative Department, led by Mr. Phasakorn Bunyalak, Governor of Pathum Thani Province. Ordered Mr. Thammanoon Jamsai, Permanent Secretary of Pathum Thani Province, Mr. Ronnakorn Paowichan, Thanyaburi District Chief. Integrate with ONCB officers from the ONCB Region 1 Office to bring in forces to arrest illegal karaoke establishments. Rangsit Khlong Song area Secretly opened as karaoke to serve customers Covert drug sales in a complete manner under Operation Cleaning Up, Muang Pathum destroys secret karaoke rooms. The starting point for the operation came from the Minister of the Interior. Order to investigate complaints through the Damrongtham Center. Ministry of Interior According to social organization policy In the case of illegal service establishments Open without permission Drugs are sold within the establishment. and intentionally neglecting the use of drugs within the establishment In the Thanyaburi District area Pathum Thani Province making that area a source of drug addiction and causing other forms of social danger as a result The people live in an uneasy state. A secret agent from the administrative department went to investigate the facts based on the said complaint and found that it was an importan t spot for tourists in that area. It is a place where liquor, food, and drinks are sold. There is music for entertainment and employees are allowed or neglected to sit with customers. which is setting up a service place without permission And most importantly, when the shop stops serving every night. There will be employees on hand to advise customers to continue using the service at the secret VIP karaoke room, which is hidden on the 2nd floor of the RBD Place building, which is in the alley opposite the shop... You can also request to buy drugs from store employees. which will continue to serve customers after the store has closed. The manager is the same as the manager of the store. which transfers money to buy drugs Can be transferred to the employee's or store manager's account. In the area of ??Soi Rangsit - Nakhon Nayok 32, there is also a large karaoke room. It is next to the R.B.D. Place building. Employees informed the spy team that it was a room that was used to welcome people to party and take dr ugs. which requires a large number of customers to be able to access And it is a source of selling various types of drugs, including ecstasy, K-drugs, Happy Water and Blue Water, new forms of drugs. It is popular among teenagers in the Rangsit area. What's even more shocking is that inside the store, employees can ask to buy drugs to serve customers. Complete with drinking equipment Excellent service staff Take drugs along with your customers so that they don't get lonely. Until approximately 2:50 a.m., secret agents from the administrative department investigated until it was clear that the offense had been committed. and informed the arrest team to conduct a search Secret Karaoke Room in the same chain as the first shop. Officers searched every karaoke room. Drugs found on store employee and evidence of money transfer for drugs along with evidence of contact to purchase drugs from agents in the Line group Drugs were also found in the cars of some service users. After the search and arrest, Narcotics Contr ol Board Region 1 officers inspected every room of karaoke tourists and employees. Five people's urine was found to contain narcotic substances. Officials took them into consideration according to drug laws. The arresting officer questioned the employee. He admits that he actually contacted the agent to bring the medicine to serve customers. For karaoke that is secretly opened as a service center and neglecting the use of drugs in the service establishment The arrest team arrested the person posing as Manager/Shop owner on charges of setting up a service establishment without permission Selling alcohol beyond the legal limit and arrested a store employee on suspicion of selling drugs. which the governor of Pathum Thani province Prepare to consider ordering the closure of the location for 5 years. As for the drug case The arresting officers will work with the Office of the Narcotics Control Board Region 1 to expand the investigation of the financial route to see who it is. To continue seizing assets accordin g to measures to suppress drug offenders. Source: Thai News Agency