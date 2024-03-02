Cignal posts 2nd win in PVL All-Filipino Conference

MANILA: Cignal registered its second straight victory after beating Galeries Tower, 25-14, 25-16, 25-17, in the preliminary round of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference at Philsports Arena in Pasig City on Saturday. Frances Molina made 12 spikes and two aces while Vanessa Gandler added seven points for the HD Spikers, who took a 20-16 lead in the third en route to victory. 'Ang sarap ng pakiramdam ulit. Syempre panalo. But mas kailangan ulit namin manalo after this (The feeling is good again. Of course, we won. But we need to win again after this)," coach Shaq delos Santos said Cignal was coming off a 21-25, 25-18, 25-12, 25-18 win over Akari on Feb. 24. Cignal will meet Nxled on March 7 and Choco Mucho on March 14. 'We gave our best today (Saturday). I'm proud of my teammates because no matter who you put in, they really contribute. I'm happy we won in straight sets,' Molina saud after the one hour and 29-minute match. Roselyn Doria and Jovelyn Gonzaga made six points each while libero Dawn Nicole Catindig made 14 excellent digs and six receptions. 'Everything is good, I'm so happy," Catindig said. 'I'm giving it my best every game with the help of my teammates.' Ysabel Jamie Jimenez scored nine points, while Grazielle Bombita contributed four spikes and three aces for the Hightowers, who absorbed their second consecutive loss after bowing to the PLDT High Speed Hitters, 22-25, 6-25, 9-25, last week.