BTA signs memorandum of cooperation with Azerbaijani news agency

A memorandum of cooperation was signed by the Chairman of the Board of the Azerbaijani news agency AZERTAC Vugar Aliyev and Director General of the Bulgarian News Agency BTA Kiril Valchev during the Global Media Forum, which Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev opened here on Friday. The memorandum provides for each side to receive the other's full set of English-language news feeds, with both sides entitled to use this information in their news services. In addition, each of the two agencies will provide the other with a daily briefing on a significant news story from its country, with English text and a photograph, which the other agency will post on its distribution channels for free reading by all visitors to the respective sites, provided the source is explicitly mentioned. The agreement also provides for the possibility of exchanges of experience and professional visits by journalists and other media professionals from both news agencies. So far, BTA has 31 similar agreements to exchange news every day - with the national news agencies of Albania, Algeria, Armenia, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Vietnam, Ghana, Greece, Israel, Iran, Spain, Italy, Cambodia, Cyprus, Cote d'Ivoire, Croatia, Kosovo, Mongolia, Lebanon, Liberia, Montenegro, Poland, North Macedonia, Romania, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, Turkiye, Nigeria, Ukraine, and the United Arab Emirates

Source: Philippines News Agency