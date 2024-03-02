‘Big Joke’ is not worried and wants to prove it with evidence according to the judicial process.

Bangkok, Villagers from many provinces in the south And many members of the Southern Association gave encouragement to "Big Joke" after facing life's storms. Linked to involvement with Minnie gambling website Including being asked to investigate past bribe claims. Police General Surachet Hakphan, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Attend a meeting at the Southern People's Association As president of the Southern People's Association under Royal Patronage at the association office building In the area of ??Thawi Watthana District Bangkok Ready to pay homage to sacred things Southerners revere both Luang Pu Thuat and Jatukam Ramathep. Among southern people who traveled from many provinces They held up signs and shouted encouragement. After there was news of being involved with the Minnie gambling website news network. That was submitted to the NACC to investigate offenses according to the Criminal Code, Section 157 and Section 149, including problems within the Royal Thai Police. and Mr. Veera Somk iddhi asked the police department to investigate past offenses related to accepting bribes in the area of ??the Provincial Police Region 4 Headquarters. Police General Surachet Revealed that he did not feel worried from the incident. Both problems within the Royal Thai Police Office and the case of news of his being involved in the Minnie gambling website network. or people who lead various matters Come sue yourself. Everything confirms innocence according to the justice process. Today there are people from 14 provinces in the south. and the general public Come and support yourself. I feel honored and very happy. Therefore, it is proof that one's own rank and dignity are not as important as the faith of the people. Therefore, I would like to strive to work. Do more for the people. Perform duties with honesty and integrity. Do not make the fellow citizens who support you wrong. After giving an interview to the media Police General Surachet He went up on stage to thank the people who came to join in giving su pport. with representatives from people from the Southern People's Association from 14 provinces or more presenting souvenirs and bouquets of flowers To provide encouragement to fight against life problems that must be faced at the moment. Source: Thai News Agency