Araw ng Dabaw highlights unity among Dabawenyos

DAVAO: Mayor Sebastian Duterte has called on Dabawenyos to stay united despite all the challenges they face in their lives as he officially opened the month-long celebration of Araw ng Dabaw. Duterte, who led the opening ceremony Friday night, urged Dabawenyos to remain in unity despite their differences in beliefs and religion. 'If you are in Davao, everyone is equal. Whatever religion you have, let us be united to avoid misunderstanding,' he said as he emphasized the value of respect that keeps Dabawensyos united. Meanwhile, Vice President Sara Duterte, who had also served as mayor of Davao City, said the celebration is a display of the rich history of the city and its people. 'The celebration of Araw ng Dabaw is a display of the length and depth of the history, pride, and heritage of the Dabawenyo people. This proves the strength, ability, and honest management and care not only of the local government but also to the people of Davao City,' the vice president said in her video message. She also lauded the resiliency of the Dabawenyos amid the challenges they faced. 'Dabawenyos remain strong, optimistic, and diligent to rise and strive for the success of all. Hopefully, amid the changes, everyone will continue to interact, collaborate, and support so that we can achieve the dreams for the well-being of the residents of our city,' she added. The celebration formally began with the Misa Pasalamat (Thanksgiving Mass) and was immediately followed by Pasiugdang Pagsaulog (grand celebration), and a concert. From Monday until March 15, the city will conduct the "Dabawenyo Ako (I'm a Davaoeño)" campaign, a school-based activity that intends to inform and educate children about the rich history of Davao. A Davao Heritage Walk will be held on March 15 and 16 while the grand parade will be held on March 17. Meanwhile, the Mutya ng Dabaw pageant coronation will be held on March 15.