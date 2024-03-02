ALRO confirms that the boundary lines in the Khao Yai disputed area do not overlap.

Bangkok,, ALRO secretary-general confirms that the boundary of the disputed area around Ban Heew Pla Kang, Moo Si Subdistrict, is definitely in the land reform area. ALRO has received the area according to the forest classification process from There is the Land Reform Decree of 1991. If the Cabinet has a policy for the ALRO to hand over the disputed area to the responsibility of the National Park Service. Laws at the Act level must be improved. Mr. Winaroj Subsongsuk, secretary-general of the Agricultural Land Reform Office (ALRO), said that the ALRO issued a statement regarding In the case of a dispute between the land reform boundary of Nakhon Ratchasima Province and the boundary of Khao Yai National Park, to confirm that The disputed area around Ban Heew Pla Kang, Village No. 10, Moo Si Subdistrict, Pak Chong District, Nakhon Ratchasima Province is definitely in the land reform area. It is not an area that overlaps with Khao Yai National Park in any way. In a statement stated: As it appeared Officials from the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation came to dismantle the evidence markers that ALRO officers had taken. Carry out duties under the law on agricultural land reform in the said area. which may cause a dispute between government agencies ALRO confirmed that the land in the disputed area is land owned by ALRO. Is the owner of the property for use in agricultural land reform according to Section 26 (3) and Section 36 bis of the Agricultural Land Reform Act B.E. 2518 and the Royal Decree specifying land boundaries. In the area of ??Sikhio District Sung Noen District and Pak Chong District Nakhon Ratchasima Province was designated a land reform area in 1991. The Royal Thai Survey Department has examined the field book data, which records the survey of the boundaries of the National Park Service according to international map and surveying standards, and has confirmed that the disputed area is not within Khao Yai National Park. For the area mentioned, ALRO received it by taking land that was classified from Khao Yai forest only in areas outside the boundaries of national parks and forest reserves. (The area is outside the Khao Yai National Park according to the Royal Decree published in the Royal Gazette on September 18, 1962) with an area of ??approximately 33,896 rai, as the Cabinet resolved on March 3, 1987, to be assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives for implementation. Compliance with the law on agricultural land reform According to the proposal of the Land Development Committee No. 6/1984 on December 26, 1984 with the Forest Department (The person responsible for the national park at that time) and ALRO joined as committee members. It has been surveyed until it is concluded that Area delivered to ALRO The above condition is mainly used by agricultural operations, approximately 86.25%. Therefore, ALRO Therefore, it has the authority and duty to bring the land area of ??approximately 33,896 rai that has been granted, including the land in the disputed area, i ncluded in this section. to be provided to farmers in accordance with the Agricultural Land Reform Act, B.E. 2518, without any problems regarding the overlapping of maps showing boundary lines in the disputed area between the ALRO. with the Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation If the Cabinet has a policy to improve the state land boundary map according to the One Map project so that the land in the ALRO. Received in the disputed area to be within the boundaries of Khao Yai National Park. Relevant agencies must improve the law at the Act level. Including helping to provide compensation to honest farmers who have lost their rights under the law on agricultural land reform from such impacts in order to comply with the Cabinet resolution on November 22, 2022, which approved guidelines for solving problems that may occur. with the people from the work to improve the government land boundary map, 10 points, according to the proposal of the National Land Policy Committee. Secretary General of ALRO Indicates that a solution has been determined to solve the problems that have arisen. By adhering to the principle that If any facts appear that there are officials of ALRO. Survey and arrange land in areas that still have forest conditions. It is indeed a case that does not comply with other regulations and agreements. Relevant must be checked. He appointed a committee to investigate the facts. As well as moving relevant officials out of the area to make the inspection transparent and fair to all parties, if it is found that officials of the ALRO Anyone who has committed an offense or arranged land in violation of the spirit of the law or done any other act that is incorrect and causes damage to agricultural land reform operations, ALRO will proceed according to the law, both disciplinary, civil, and criminal to the utmost extent. On the other hand, if it is found that ALRO manages land in accordance with regulations and laws. It is an appropriate case that farmers must have legal rights protected an d have legitimacy in their land ownership of ALRO. Further, there should not be any agency that interferes with or delays the rights of these people. At the same time, we confirm that ALRO will stand firm in performing its duties in protecting the rights of farmers in the land reform area. for agriculture to be in accordance with the spirit of the law in all respects and will inspect the work of ALRO officials. who performed their duties incorrectly in order to prove it If an offense is found Will continue to strictly follow the law. Source: Thai News Agency