2 barangay officials granted police escorts: PNP

Two barangay officials have been allowed to have a police escort after the threats to their lives have been validated, an official of the Philippine National Police (PNP) Police Security Protection Group (PSPG) said on Wednesday. PSPG Director, Brig. Gen. Antonio Yarra, said the two officials are from Pangasinan and Batangas. Meanwhile, a request from a barangay official in Laguna is undergoing threat assessment. 'Based on our memorandum circular, we can provide one police security personnel and one protection agent or two protection agents … but for the local officials appointed or elected we can provide two protective security personnel,' Yarra told reporters during a press conference in Camp Crame. 'We assess that and may sinasabi tayong emergency case. Ito yung may actual threat on their lives, ito yung may attempt na atrocities o ambush (We have what we call emergency cases. These are those with an actual threat on their lives, or attempted atrocities or ambush).' He said the PSPG has already deployed 257 personnel to provide security to 158 officials, from senators to local officials. 'Protective security personnel - ito yung mga pulis na dinideploy natin (these are the police we deploy) mga PNP personnel and then the protection agents, these are security professionals licensed and authorized by law to provide security services for private individuals,' he said. "The maximum number is six, subject to the approval of the President yan. Ang allowed natin ay hanggang two protection agent (We allow up to two protection agents) or one police plus one protection agent and then for the local and national government officials appointed and elected, we can provide two PSP or PNP personnel.' Yarra said they expect more people to ask for police escort as the election draws near and apart from the threat to life, they also check the applicants' background 'We are preparing for that and we are conducting it in coordination with the other police units and then that is part now of the preparations for the local elections to eliminate yung mga risk factors na present in the area para to prevent election-related violence this coming local elections. We are one with our police regional offices to check from the licensing, registration, permits to carry firearms outside of residence, yan yung tinitingnan natin (that is what we are looking at),' he said. The PNP is the top law enforcement agency being tapped by the Commission and Elections to secure elections. Under Commission on Elections (Comelec) Resolution 10902, the 90-day election period for the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election will commence on Aug. 28, with the filing of certificates of candidacy. PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. earlier said the PNP would strictly enforce all prohibited acts during the entire election period as enumerated under the Omnibus Election Code and resolutions passed by the Comelec. 'These prohibited acts include the bearing, carrying, or transporting firearms or other deadly weapons in public places, including any building, street, park, private vehicle, or public conveyance unless authorized in writing by the Comelec and also prohibited during this period is the use of security personnel or bodyguards by candidates,' he said. The COC filing period for the 2023 BSKE will be from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2.

Source: Philippines News Agency