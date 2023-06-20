KnownHost Announces Shared Hosting expansion in Europe

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., June 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — KnownHost, a high-quality and fully managed web hosting service and solutions provider, has just announced the launch of new services in the Netherlands to expand its European presence. This expansion brings shared, reseller, and semi dedicated hosting to more customers for their particular needs or wants. In addition, the deployment will provide faster performance and response times for local.

Shared Hosting is the basic hosting used for a single website for those who want a presence on the web. This package is used by individuals, single owner businesses, and/or commercial websites and gives you only what you need for your website.

Reseller Hosting is a cost effective way to provide another level of service for your design or agency clients. This interface allows you to create, manage and sell individualized web hosting packages for your clients.

Semi Dedicated Hosting provides a low budget option for many of our customers because of its use of shared resources and partitioned costs. For those who don’t require high-quality resources or have heavy traffic, semi dedicated hosting is perfect for your needs.

All new services are deployed using AMD EPYC CPUs and high speed enterprise NVMe storage for faster performance. In addition, Litespeed web server is utilized to offer lightning quick response times to our customers. Our CEO offers some insight as to our expansion into the Netherlands.

“The Netherlands has long been recognized as a global technology hub, with a robust digital infrastructure and a high level of connectivity. By establishing our Shared Hosting services in the Netherlands, we can leverage this advanced infrastructure to offer faster and more reliable hosting solutions to our customers. The proximity of our servers to the local user base ensures reduced latency, faster loading speeds, and improved overall performance, resulting in a superior website experience for our clients.”

-KnownHost CEO Daniel Pearson

About KnownHost

KnownHost is a privately-held professional web hosting company founded in 2006, with customers in more than 150 countries. It offers affordable web hosting plans through packages featuring shared hosting, managed SSD virtual private servers (VPSs), and managed SSD dedicated servers. All datacenters have 24-hour onsite security and redundant power supplies. For more information, visit KnownHost – https://www.knownhost.com.

Media Contact:

J Wilcott

Marketing, KnownHost

marketing@knownhost.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8861293