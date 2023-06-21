Labor groups seek P100 wage hike in NCR

Labor groups on Wednesday asked the Regional Tripartite Wages and Productivity Board (RTWPB) - National Capital Region (NCR) for a PHP100 wage increase during the public hearing in Pasay City. According to the Partido Manggagawa (PM), organizations from the workers' sector are pushing for the approval of the wage petition filed by the Kapatiran ng mga Unyon at Samahang Manggagawa (Kapatiran) last December 6. "As of January 2023, workers have lost P88 in the value of the PHP570 minimum wage due to inflation. Thus, PHP100 is necessary to recover the purchasing power of workers' wages," said PM Secretary General Judy Miranda in a statement. "This wage hike demand is merely wage recovery. We are not yet even talking of workers claiming a just share in the fruits of their labor," she added. A public hearing was held by the NCR wage board on Wednesday at the Philippine Trade Training Center (PTTC) in Pasay City, which was attended by stakeholders in the labor industry. The opinions and insights of those who attended the discussion will serve as the Board's valuable inputs in the coming wage review of the existing minimum wage in the region. The labor leader said the workers' demands must be granted as they have been patient enough to wait for the action of the wage board. "Like Mayon Volcano, workers are restive over the high prices and low wages. The NCR wage board should grant the demand for a wage hike if it wants to calm the seething social volcano," she added. Aside from the petition of the Kapatiran, the Unity for Wage Increase Now filed last March 21, a wage petition asking for a PHP1,141 minimum wage rate in Metro Manila. The NCR wage board last granted a salary increase to workers in May 2022, which took effect a month later. The current minimum wage in Metro Manila is PHP570

Source: Philippines News Agency