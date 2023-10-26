YeePay Showcases International Business Payment Solutions at ITB Asia 2023

Yeepay

SINGAPORE, Oct. 25, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — YeePay will be displaying its enterprise leading payment solutions for the airline and travel industry at ITB Asia 2023 in Singapore this week. YeePay’s presence at ITB 2023, Asia’s premier travel trade show, marks a significant milestone in the company’s two decades of impressive growth. As the gateway to China’s dynamic airlines and travel market, YeePay plays a crucial role in connecting international businesses with China’s vast and dynamic travel sector.

With global travel already rebounding to pre-pandemic levels and China’s travel sector continuing to grow and evolve, the need for seamlessly connecting international payments and transactions is vital for keeping this engine of economic growth moving forward. YeePay has used its unrivaled scale and innovation to make these payments easier than ever for businesses, solidifying itself as the industry’s go-to payment partner.

YeePay has partnerships with every airline company in China allowing guaranteed access to global airline giants including Air China, China Southern, China Eastern Airlines and Hainan Airlines. These partnerships ensure that all carriers are fully integrated into YeePay’s advanced payment solutions systems. Over 1 million merchants are in YeePay’s network, processing over 10 million transactions each day.

YeePay also employs an extensive network of over 10,000 Chinese online travel agencies (OTA). This expansive reach allows international businesses to connect with Chinese travel agencies and expand their reach within the vast Chinese travel market.

The main solution that YeePay will showcase at ITB Asia 2023 is its global B2B wallet, a secure, convenient, and cost-effective payment method for real-time settlements. The global B2B wallet expedites financial transactions, ensuring that all parties can focus on what matters most – growing their businesses and delivering better service for their customers.

YeePay co-founder Chen Yu explains that “YeePay is more than just a payment service provider, we are your bridge to China’s thriving airlines and travel sector. We want to see the world better connected in meaningful ways. The tourism sector can help drive global economic growth and is also the means for better connecting people of the world. YeePay is proud to help make this happen.”

Travel sector businesses in both China and abroad trust YeePay to deliver reliable, fast, and easy transactions. YeePay offers direct integration with airlines and OTAs, allowing for cost-efficient transactions and easier access to one of the world’s largest travel markets.

A market this size also needs fintech that can handle transactions at scale. YeePay platforms handle over 1 trillion RMB in annual transactions in the travel sector alone. Businesses also trust YeePay’s impressive track record spanning over two decades, its founder’s background in Silicon Valley and commitment to continuous innovation, and YeePay’s strong certifications and credentials from Chinese financial institutions.

For media inquiries please contact pr@yeepay.com

About YeePay

YeePay is a “Leading Enterprise Payment Service Provider” and one of the fastest-growing financial technology companies in China. Headquartered in Beijing, China, YeePay has been a pioneer in payment for B2B industry since its establishment in 2003, and has launched customized payment solutions for global airlines and travel. Based on the payment service, it unites all parties in the industry to provide complete payment, B2B wallet and related value-added services. YeePay’s core competence is “Global B2B Wallet Transaction Network”, with providing secure, convenient and cost-effective global multi-currency and multi-country transaction services. For more information on YeePay please visit https://global.yeepay.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ d17ec87d-0c5f-4c4c-a3e5- 7225b34c6206

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8966215