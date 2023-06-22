Yazaki-Torres Relies On Boomi To Modernize Business Systems

the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing has chosen the Boomi platform to modernize its legacy systems. Using Boomi will allow Yazaki-Torres to integrate with the Bureau of Internal Revenue’s (BIR) new Electronic Invoicing/Receipting System (EIS), as part of the Philippines government’s move towards digitizing tax and administrative systems.

Established in 1973, Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing is the Philippines’ largest wiring harness manufacturer and top exporter of automotive parts with over 9,000 employees. With the BIR’s new EIS system requiring companies to transmit encrypted sales within three days after a transaction is completed, Yazaki-Torres Manufacturing’s legacy architecture made integrating their invoice data challenging. To meet the new requirements, the company is deploying an on-premises version of the Boomi platform to move towards digitalization and connect to the BIR EIS.

Source: Nam News Network