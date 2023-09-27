WNCAA season 54 kicks off Sept. 30

Centro Escolar University (CEU) and Chiang Kai Shek College (CKSC) will kick off their basketball title-retention bid at the Women's National Collegiate Athletic Association (WNCAA) Season 54 on Sept. 30. CEU, the seniors champion, will battle San Beda College Alabang at 1:30 p.m. while juniors champion CKSC and De La Salle Santiago Zobel will square off at noon after the 10 a.m. opening ceremony at the CKSC gymnasium. Four matches will open the volleyball action at the St. Scholastica's College in Manila on Oct. 1. San Beda Alabang will face the University of Asia and the Pacific at 9 a.m. while CEU battles Miriam College at 10 a.m. and Philippine Women's University against Assumption College at noon. Aside from basketball and volleyball, the league also features futsal, chess, badminton, swimming, taekwondo, poomsae, table tennis, tennis, cheerleading, street dance, and cheer dance. Other participating schools are Assumption Antipolo, St. Paul College Pasig, La Salle College Antipolo, Miriam College, St. Jude Catholic School, St. Stephen's High School, and the University of Santo Tomas - Angelicum. "As one of the founding members of the WNCAA, Chiang Kai Shek College is giving its 101 percent support to the league," CKSC president Judelio Yap said during the event launch on Wednesday. The WNCAA Board of Trustees for Season 54 consists of Maria Vivian Perea Manila (chairperson), Juanita Alamillo of CEU (president), Arvin Anthony Flores of La Salle College Antipolo (vice president), Ma. Angelica dela Cruz of San Beda College Alabang (secretary general), Dolores Fernandez (assistant secretary), Yolanda Co of CKSC (treasurer), Wilson Ngo of St. Stephen's High School (assistant treasurer), Sherwin Tiu of St. Jude Catholic School (auditor), and Rene Ledesma (trustee). The WNCAA, which was established in 1970, is the first and only existing tri-level league of girls/women in the country.

Source: Philippines News Agency