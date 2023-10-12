Veteran runner Tolentino to join Backyard Ultra World tourney in US

Ilonggo veteran marathoner Jivee Tolentino is set to compete for the first time in the Backyard Ultra-Individual World Championships on Oct. 21 in Tennessee, USA. Tolentino, who is now based in Ireland, proved he is one of the best in the world after finishing sixth overall in the Race of Champions in Rettert, Germany in May this year. The 47-year-old runner finished the Race of Champions' grueling 415 kilometers category in 62 hours to earn a ticket to the 2025 World Championships. He qualified to compete in the Tennessee World Championships by dominating the 2022 Ireland National Backyard Ultra. Tolentino, a nephew of Olympian and 10-time Philippine marathon champion Herman Suizo, is a three-time Spartathlon Ultra X Trail Ultra champion and has participated twice in the 200-km KerryWay Ultra.

Source: Philippines News Agency