UNITY GOVT HAS IDEAS, MISSION TO EXPAND TERENGGANU’S ECONOMIC POTENTIAL – DPM

The Unity Government has a clear idea, mission and vision to continue to expand the economic potential of Terengganu, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid said this would include creating various job opportunities for the young generation in Terengganu to generate income which would lead to a harmonious and prosperous life.

"We see that Terengganu has a high potential to receive large spillovers from the decarbonisation industry that is being pioneered by the Unity Government and we want to make the country a green economy leader in this region because it is the world's largest investment since 2021.

"We are also clear that this great potential can be implemented in Terengganu by converting the oil and gas industry in Kerteh into a green industry using empty oil wells," he said at the ‘Kesejahteraan Komuniti Felda MADANI’ programme at Felda Tenang here today.

Commenting further, Ahmad Zahid said the empty oil wells due to the depletion of petroleum resources in the state's waters could be used as storage facilities for raw materials for the green technology industry.

He added that the Unity Government is committed to helping Terengganu recover from the economic slowdown, the closure of small and medium businesses, the lack of job opportunities as well as poor water management and disaster management.

