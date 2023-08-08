Trading post to give Butuan consumers access to organic products

The city government opened on Tuesday a trading post that will offer consumers organically-grown agricultural products at lower prices. The venture, launched in cooperation with the Department of Agriculture in the Caraga Region (DA-13) and the Butuan City Organic Agriculture Cooperative (BCOAC), is situated at the Taboan Market in Barangay Fort Poyohon here. 'This trading post will give city residents access to fresh and healthy organic farm products, including fruits, vegetables, and rice,' BCOAC chairperson Jhie Garcia said. Garcia said the products will be directly provided from the farms of the 20 BCOAC members. 'Our farm products are grown without synthetic pesticides, fertilizers, hormones, or genetically modified organisms. We produce our organic fertilizers,' Garcia said. The trading center, she said, aims to promote improved food safety and environmental sustainability. According to Garcia, organic farming involves utilizing natural and sustainable methods to decrease the dependence on chemical inputs. 'This helps to minimize the risk of chemical residues in food, ultimately enhancing the safety of the food for our consumers,' she said. Similarly, she said organic farming also prioritizes soil health and biodiversity conservation which helps reduce environmental impacts. The city government has called on residents to visit the trading post and purchase organically-grown products offered at lower prices.

Source: Philippines News Agency