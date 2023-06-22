TNT retires Harvey Carey’s jersey

TNT announced on Thursday that Harvey Carey's No. 4 jersey will be formally retired as the team pays tribute to one of its loyal players. Carey never left nor even was traded from the Tropang Giga after he was selected fourth overall in the 2003 PBA Draft. While TNT's other first-round pick that year, Jimmy Alapag, ended up with a more stellar career, Carey was also instrumental in the team's first seven title runs with his hard-nosed defense and hustle. Carey called it a career after the 2020 bubble season when the Tropang Giga made the finals but lost to Barangay Ginebra. He finished with averages of 6.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.0 assists, 0.3 steals, and 0.3 blocks a game in 728 appearances with the Blue and Gold. Carey's jersey will be formally retired on Wednesday night next week when TNT battles Meralco in a PBA on Tour game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

Source: Philippines News Agency