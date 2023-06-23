THREE EX-JOURNALISTS RECEIVE CONTRIBUTIONS THROUGH KASIH@HAWANA FUND

Three former journalists today received contributions through the Kasih@HAWANA Fund.

They were former Bernama journalist Azran Md Jaafar, former Berita Harian entertainment editor Akmal Abdullah and ex-Berita Harian journalist Jamhariah Jaafar.

The contributions were handed over to the recipients at their respective homes by Bernama editor-in-chief Jamaluddin Muhammad. Also present were Deputy Editor-in-Chief of News Service Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin and Deputy Editor-in-Chief of Economic News Service Arul Rajoo Durar Raj.

Azran's wife, Juli Suriati Jaafar, said although her husband has fourth-stage tongue cancer, he is still highly motivated and continues to write, create and read books.

The Kasih@HAWANA Fund, an initiative by the Communications and Digital Ministry (KKD) through the Malaysian National News Organisation (Bernama), is to assist veteran journalists and former media practitioners who are infirmed or facing difficulties in life.

“Although he does not work as a journalist now, he is still keen on writing, so when he goes anywhere he likes to collect special items and books...no matter the cost,” she told Bernama here today.

Meanwhile, Akmal said the Kasih@HAWANA Fund initiative is very meaningful to him and his family, especially in conjunction with the upcoming Hari Raya Aidiladha.

"I am suffering from chronic kidney disease, high blood pressure and gout since 2015. Dialysis treatment is very costly about RM230 to RM290 each week.

"Fortunately, I receive help from the Social Welfare Organisation (SOCSO) and media friends so these help cover my treatment costs. Alhamdulillah, this donation from the Kasih@HAWANA Fund can help us prepare for the Aidiladha celebration," he said.

Meanwhile, Jamhariah said the Kasih@HAWANA Fund is a good programme and platform to help media friends in need.

She said previously she was very active in the union at her workplace and one of her dreams together with her friends was to ensure a body like Kasih@HAWANA Fund would be able to help media practitioners in need.

"I want to say thank you to HAWANA. This donation is a big contribution from HAWANA,” said Jamhariah, who was diagnosed with a tumour in her spine in March.

Meanwhile, Nur-ul Afida said the contributions are to help veteran journalists and media practitioners who are facing health problems and difficulties.

"Prior to this, we have given contributions to six recipients, and today to another three, namely media friends Azran Md Jaafar, Akmal Abdullah and Jamhariah Jaafar. These contributions are from the KKD allocation for the CSR (corporate social responsibility) programme in conjunction with HAWANA 2023 as well as contributions from strategic partners," she said.

Taking note of Akmal's statement that he had to bear the high cost of dialysis treatment, Nur-ul Afida hoped that the government would look into this and help kidney patients, especially those facing financial constraints.

Since April, a total of six media practitioners have received contributions from the Kasih@HAWANA Fund, among them Muhammad Basir Abu Bakar, Mohd Sidek Salleh, the late Rosli Abu Bakar (presented to his widow, Haslinda Ahmad), Ou So Ha @ Ou Kok Meng, V Maniam and Haron Shafei.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency