Thailand’s ex-premier released on parole

Former Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra was released on Sunday on parole after serving six months of a one-year sentence, local media reported. Wearing a face mask, Thaksin, 74, was released from a police hospital in Bangkok and left for his home accompanied by his children. He did not respond to questions from reporters. He served half of his sentence in the hospital ostensibly due to illness after spending just hours in prison, local English daily Bangkok Post reported. Thaksin served as Thailand's premier from 2001 until 2006, when his government was toppled by a bloodless military coup while he was visiting the United States. He was sentenced to eight years in absentia for corruption and other charges. Upon his return to Thailand last August, Thaksin was sent to jail but promptly transferred to the hospital after complaining of chest tightness and high blood pressure. In September, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn reduced Thaksin's jail sentence to one year, citing his contributions to the count ry during his tenure as prime minister. Source: Philippines News Agency