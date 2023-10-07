SULTAN OF KEDAH OFFICIATES COMMISSIONING OF MAF CADET OFFICERS

The Sultan of Kedah, Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin Sultan Badlishah today officated the royal commissioning parade and presentation of appointment letters to Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) cadet officers at the Perdana Camp, Sungai Besi here.

Also present was the Raja Muda of Kedah, Tengku Sarafudin Badlishah Al Aminul Karim Sultan Sallehuddin.

On arrival at 9am, the Kedah Ruler was received by Malaysian Chief of Defence Forces General Tan Sri Mohammad Ab Rahman, Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) chief General Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan, Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) chief Admiral Tan Sri Abdul Rahman Ayob and Malaysian Army deputy chief Lt Gen Datuk Tengku Muhammad Fauzi Tengku Ibrahim.

At the event, Sultan Sallehuddin inspected by the parade by 325 cadet officers led by Senior Junior Officer Muhamad Saddiq Hussaini Rasidi.

Sultan Sallehuddin, who is also the Colonel-in-Chief of the Royal Malay Regiment and the Royal Service Corp, said the parade proved that the Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) was always striving to become an integrated future power in the face of threats in an uncertain future.

"The military profession is a noble career. This career requires sacrifice, commitment and high discipline, as well as the individual determination to be ready to face any form of threat.

Sultan Sallehuddin is also confident that the graduates are capable of taking charge of any traditional hybrid threat because of their training and personality.

The Kedah Ruler also hopes that the graduates will enhance their professionalism as credible, versatile and respected MAF officers.

A total 325 cadet officers were commissioned at the ceremony. They comprised 221 cadet officers from the Malaysian Army, 46 cadet officers from RMN and 58 cadet officers from RMAF.

Second Lieutenant Muhammad Saddiq Hussaini Rasidi (Army), Second Lieutenant Muhammad Danish Haiqal Abdul Nasir (RMN) and Second Lieutenant Nur Aisyah Yaacob (RMAF) were named the Best Overall Cadet Officers at the ceremony.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency