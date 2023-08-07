STATE ELECTIONS: FORECAST OF THUNDERSTORMS, RAIN IN SIX STATES – METMALAYSIA

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) predicts thunderstorms and rain tomorrow, which is early voting day, in the six states holding their state elections.

According to the MetMalaysia website today, thunderstorms are predicted in one or two places in the coastal areas of Selangor and Negeri Sembilan tomorrow morning, with similar weather condition forecast and rain in the inland areas in the evening.

In Penang and Kedah, rain is forecast in one or two places in the coastal area in the morning and thunderstorms in one or two places in the afternoon. Fine weather condition is expected at night.

As for Terengganu and Kelantan, the weather is forecast fine in both states in the morning and thunderstorms in one or two places in the afternoon and evening.

The Election Commission (SPR) has set tomorrow as early voting day for the state elections in Selangor, Kedah, Penang, Kelantan, Terengganu and Negeri Sembilan, while polling day is on Aug 12.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency