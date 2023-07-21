Solon bats for prepaid water metering system

A party-list lawmaker on Thursday urged the Metropolitan Waterworks and Sewerage System (MWSS) and water concessionaires to offer prepaid water metering for poor and low-income households. Bagong Henerasyon Party-list Rep. Bernadette Herrera said several customers, particularly from low-income households, have benefited from prepaid electricity, arguing that prepaid metering of water connections could have the same impact. "I urge the MWSS, water districts, and water concessionaires nationwide to offer prepaid metering ways of payment for water usage in households of poor, low-income, and infrequent water consumers," she said. The prepaid metering system, she said, would allow consumers to budget, monitor and control their water consumption. "Kung ano lamang yung dami ng tubig na sa tantya niya ay magagamit niya, iyon lamang ang bibilhin niya nang prepaid (The consumer will be buying prepaid water based on the estimated amount they think they will be using)," she said. Herrera added that this would prevent possible "bill shocks" which could occur on a post-paid metering system. "Kaya walang 'bill shock,' walang gulatan kasi wala nang monthly bill. Matutulungan nating magtipid ng pera at tubig ang mga kababayan natin, lalo na yung mga kapos sa budget (There will be no 'bill shock' because there's no need for monthly bills. We could help Filipinos save money and conserve water, especially those who don't have enough budget)," she said. The legislator explained that prepaid metering of water connections would significantly reduce water service interruptions, especially for vulnerable sectors. Another positive effect would be lowering wasted non-revenue water, she noted. As for addressing the water conservation measures and mitigating the impact of El Niño, she said calamity funds could be released to deploy more water tankers, particularly those remote and higher ground residential areas that most often experience water cut-off or low water pressure

Source: Philippines News Agency