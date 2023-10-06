Solon backs VP Sara, says ‘some opposers’ of CIF enemies of peace

Senator Ronald Dela Rosa on Friday said he is supporting Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Z. Duterte for calling opposers of the confidential and intelligence funds (CIF) for the Office of the Vice President (OVP) and the Department of Education (DepEd) as "enemies of peace."

The lawmaker however clarified that he is referring only to the partylists being linked to Communist Party of the Philippines-New People's Army-National Democratic Front (CPP-NPA-NDF), and not the other opposers.

"When I say that I am with Vice President Inday Sara in saying na yung mga humaharang diyan (CIF) ay mga (that those who oppose the CIF are) enemies of peace, I am referring to the enemies of peace as to those Makabayan bloc, yung mga nired-tag ni Joma Sison na kanilang (those who were red-tagged by Joma Sison as their) part and parcel of the revolutionary process," Dela Rosa said in an interview.

"Yung mga partylist (The partylists) as part of the CPP-NPA-NDF, 'yun ang nire-refer ko (they are the ones I'm referring to). I am not referring to other politicians that have other reasons kung bakit sila umaayaw diyan sa (why they are opposed to the) contingency funds," he added.

The former police officer said if the CIF for OVP and DepEd will be approved, the "leftists" are the ones who will be primarily affected.

"Gagamitin talaga yan against sa kanila, doon sa mga nagre-recruit sa mga kabataan sa mga eskwelahan (It will be really used against them, those who are recruiting the youth in the schools)," he said.

Meanwhile, Senator Francis Tolentino said he respects the statement of Vice President Duterte, saying she has the right to point it out.

"We respect the sentiments of the good Vice President na talagang dapat ang peace and order ay bigyan natin ng prayoridad at mas mataas na lebel ng pagkilala lalong-lalo na siguro doon sa mga (that peace and order should really be prioritized and be given a higher level of recognition especially in the) countryside," Tolentino said in a virtual press briefing.

"You have to consider she is a Vice Chairman of NTF-ELCAC (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict). So, I think bahagi ng trabaho niya (it is part of her job). Being a member of that task force, she bears with it the weight not just of as the Vice President, but also includes her designation as the DepEd Secretary," he added.

During the celebration of the 122nd Police Service Anniversary of the Philippine National Police Regional Office 13, Vice President Duterte called those who oppose the provision of CIF for the OVP and DepEd as "enemies of peace" who have "insidious motivations."

The OVP is asking for PHP500 million confidential funds, with the DepEd asking PHP150 million for 2024, which members of the opposition, both in the House of Representatives and the Senate, deemed as 'unnecessary.

Source: Philippines News Agency