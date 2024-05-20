S. Korean ‘trafficking escort’ faces PH resident visa revocation

MANILA: The Bureau of Immigration's (BI) Immigration Protection and Border Enforcement (I-PROBES) has recommended the revocation of the permanent resident visa of a South Korean national who was arrested after attempting to depart with his five victims to Armenia transiting through the United Arab Emirates. In a news release Monday, the I-PROBES also recommended the filing of charges against the 34-year-old foreigner who was intercepted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City with his victims on May 17. It said the names of those involved in the case have been withheld in compliance with anti-trafficking laws. The suspect is holding a permanent resident visa in the Philippines for being married to a Filipino woman. The victims initially claimed to be traveling to Armenia for a seminar, but later admitted to having been illegally recruited to work as customer service representatives and promised a salary of 267,533 Armenian dram (around PHP40,000). The South Korean man ad mitted to being affiliated with a recruitment agency, but claimed he was just "helping out" his friends. However, a check on his records showed that he had previously sponsored another group of Filipinos allegedly for a seminar who have not yet returned to the country to date. The victims were turned over to the Inter-Agency Council against Trafficking for assistance. Source: Philippines News Agency