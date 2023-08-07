ROTC games eye to produce world-class athletes

Over 1,000 athletes from Reserve Officers Training Corps (ROTC) in Visayas will gather in Iloilo City from Aug. 13 to 19 for the regional qualifying leg of the Philippine ROTC Games (PRG) aimed at producing 'potential world-class athletes coming from the grassroots'. The Department of National Defense (DND), represented by Major Gen. Elpidio B. Talja of the Philippine Air Force (PAF) Reserve Command, and Iloilo City Mayor Jerry P. Treñas, represented by Special Assistant to the Mayor Ma. Mathilde Treñas and the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) Supervisor 2 Dr. Gregorio Perez Jr. signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) for the staging of the event on Monday. The city mayor, in his message delivered by the special assistant before the signing, said he believed the PRG would promote sports as a venue for youth to become good members of the community and ambassadors of national pride. 'As we have observed, the Reserve Officers Training Corps has played an integral role in shaping the character and leadership of our youth for generations. It instills discipline and a sense of duty and develops the skills necessary for them to become productive citizens. These young cadets represent the future of our nation, and it is heartening to witness their dedication to service,' Treñas said. PRG was conceptualized by Senator Francis Tolentino, the DND, the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), and the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC). The program allows ROTC cadets who may not qualify for other sports activities to showcase their talents, especially now that only a few have enrolled in the program. He said that this year's PRG is a preparation in case the bill for the mandatory ROTC will be finalized by the Senate next year, where they expect more cadet-athletes to join the sports event. He said that through sports, they also hoped to entice more youths to embrace ROTC which is focused on character development towards a stronger nation. The sports events include track and field, boxing, arnis, kickboxing, basketball, volleyball, and esports. Currently, 741 ROTC athletes from Western Visayas, 210 from Central Visayas, and 89 from Eastern Visayas have already registered. Dr. Joselito F. Villaruz, president of the host school West Visayas State University (WVSU) and witness to the MOA signing, said the event is also a way of promoting health and wellness. 'The ROTC game is one way of promoting health and wellness among our youth and our students. And West Visayas State University is in full support of this initiative. We want human resources for the country that is healthy and alert. And that is why this ROTC game that is about to happen next week will achieve its objective of producing citizens that will be partners of the government for nation-building,' Villaruz said.

Source: Philippines News Agency