Latest News

Ronaldo suspended over obscene gesture in Saudi League match

ISTANBUL: Cristiano Ronaldo was suspended for one match for appearing to make an obscene gesture after Al Nassr's 3-2 win over Al Shabab, the Disciplinary and Ethics Committee of the Saudi Football Federation (SAFF) said on Wednesday. Footage shows the Portuguese star on Sunday cupping his ear and repeatedly thrusting his hand forward near his pelvis, in a gesture that seemed to be aimed at the opponents' fans. The committee said Ronaldo must also pay a fine of 10,000 Saudi riyals (USD2,666) to the Football Association, and 20,000 riyals (USD5,332) to Al-Shabab to cover the expenses of filing the complaint. The decision is not subject to appeal. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner moved to Al-Nassr from Manchester United last year, and several big-name players have since followed on his footsteps, ditching top European leagues for the Saudi Pro League. Source: Philippines News Agency

Recent Posts

The Philippines News Gazette is a trusted and comprehensive source for staying informed about the latest happenings in the Philippines. With a strong focus on domestic news as well as regional news within the ASEAN region, this news outlet ensures that readers are well-informed about significant developments.

Read more

PRESS RELEASES

RECNET POSTS

CATEGORIES

Pages

Copyright © 2024 Philippines News Gazette All Rights Reserved.