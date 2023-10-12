Romblon cops get ICT equipment, mobility assets

The Romblon Police Provincial Office has received information and communications technology (ICT) equipment and mobility assets, Police Regional Office 4B (Mimaropa) chief Brig. Gen. Joel Doria said Thursday. Mimaropa is comprised of the provinces of Oriental and Occidental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon and Palawan. In a statement, Doria said the equipment was donated by Romblon Lone District Rep. Eleandro Jesus Madrona in turnover and blessing rites at the Romblon Provincial Mobile Force Company (RPMFC) headquarters in Brgy. Dapawan in Odiongan town on Wednesday. "I congratulate and thank the people of Romblon, especially Hon. Madrona, for their generous contribution. This new equipment bears witness to the growing partnership between the police and the community. I am deeply humbled by this act of kindness. It is important to acknowledge that this initiative benefits not only the PNP personnel but, more importantly, the people of this province," Doria said. The donation which includes 23 sets of ICT equipment, consisting of desktop computers, portable 2TB WD hard drives and external digital versatile disk (DVD) hard drives, were received by municipal mayors, police chiefs of the different municipal police stations and the force commander of RPMFC. These will be utilized for the operationalization of the national police clearance system within the province of Romblon. In his message, Madrona said the success of these initiatives depends on the cooperation and support of everyone present at the event. "Congratulations to all of us. With this ICT equipment and mobility assets, I hope we can bring about positive changes for the people of Romblon. Let us continue to work together for a more prosperous and peaceful province. Long live to all of us," he said. Meanwhile, Doria urged all PNP personnel in Romblon to wholeheartedly serve and protect the public while aligning their actions with PNP chief Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr.'s five-focused agenda --personnel morale and welfare, community engagement, integrity enhancement, ICT development, and aggressive and honest law enforcement operations.

Source: Philippines News Agency