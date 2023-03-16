Rain showers likely across PH due to ‘amihan,’ LPA

Some areas in the country will continue to experience rain showers due to the northeast monsoon or “amihan” affecting Luzon and a low pressure area (LPA), the weather bureau said Thursday. The LPA last tracked 390 kilometers north of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur or 125 km east of Guiuan, Eastern Samar will bring scattered rain showers and thunderstorms in Eastern Visayas, Catanduanes, Albay, Sorsogon, Masbate, and Dinagat Islands. Flash floods or landslides due to moderate to heavy rains may be experienced in these areas, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said in its 4 a.m. weather bulletin. Region 4-B (Mimaropa), the rest of Bicol Region, the rest of the Visayas, and Mindanao will have isolated rain showers caused by localized thunderstorms. PAGASA said flash floods or landslides are possible during severe thunderstorms. Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have light rains caused by the northeast monsoon. Meanwhile, Luzon and the eastern section of Visayas will experience moderate to strong winds and moderate to rough seas. Elsewhere, winds will be light to moderate with slight to moderate seas, PAGASA said. (

Source: Philippines News Agency