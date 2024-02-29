Projects to boost water supply in Sorsogon launched

SORSOGON: PrimeWater and joint venture partner, Sorsogon City Water District (SCWD), have inaugurated San Lorenzo Well No. 2 and held a groundbreaking ceremony for the San Lorenzo Pumping Station 2, two projects that are expected to significantly boost the daily water supply and improve water services across multiple barangays here. Located in Sitio San Lorenzo, Barangay Bibincahan, the deep well will deliver an additional 2,000 cubic meters per day of water to address the growing demand for water in concessionaires at Barangays Bibincahan, Almendras Cogon, Balogo, Salog and Sampaloc. 'Tayo po ay natutuwa na makita ang commitment ng PrimeWater para sa ikabubuti ng water supply dito sa Sorsogon (We are happy with the commitment of PrimeWater to improve water supply here in Sorsogon). We will keep on working and cooperating with each other to continue enhancing our water service for the people of Sorsogon City,' Sorsogon City Water District Interim General Manager Eduardo Tejada said in a news release on Thur sday. A 40-horsepower submersible pump and motor have been installed, along with diameter riser pipes, to further enhance the efficiency of transporting water from the deep well to households above ground. 'PrimeWater and SCWD have jointly undertaken this initiative to further enhance the quality and reliability of the water service we provide to our consumers in the city,' PrimeWater Sorsogon City branch manager engineer Ronel Roger Pereyra said. To guarantee compliance with the 2017 Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water, which aim to safeguard public health, a test run activity was also conducted to ensure that the water quality from the new source development meets the required standards. Apart from the completion of San Lorenzo Well No. 2, the PrimeWater-SCWD partnership has laid almost 2,000 linear meters of new pipelines to facilitate the efficient delivery of additional water supply to consumers. The daily bulk water supply sourced from the SCWD deep well and the daily recoverable volum e from the pipeline decommissioning project in the West service area highlight PrimeWater-SCWD's proactive initiatives towards fulfilling their vision of delivering a more consistent and stable water supply to the barangays within their service areas. The event was also attended by Sorsogon City Mayor Ma. Ester Hamor and Councilor Mark Jayson Dechavez Jamisola, as well as the SCWD Board of Directors led by chairperson Charles Clemente III. Source: Philippines News Agency