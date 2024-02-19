PhilHealth increases stroke, dialysis packages in NorMin

CAGAYAN: The Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) has expanded its health packages with additional centers in Northern Mindanao (NorMin). In a statement on Monday, PhilHealth Region 10 focal person Pamela Jay Orias said packages for stroke treatment and dialysis were updated this year. Orias said coverage for stroke has increased from PHP28,000 to PHP76,000. PhilHealth-10 also increased the free dialysis sessions from 144 to 156, the hemorrhagic stroke package to PHP81,000, and the pneumonia high risk from PHP32,000 to PHP90,100. Orias said the outpatient benefit package covers PHP9,000 for general mental health, and PHP16,000 for specialty cases. In the region, the PhilHealth Konsultasyong Sulit at Tama (Konsulta) Program increased to 115 accredited providers by the end of 2023, with a registration of 1.9 million members. Delio Aseron II, PhilHealth-10 vice president, said the packages are guaranteed under the Universal Health Care Law. "The corporation has started rolling out new bene fits by 2023 and is continuing to improve programs in tune with the time," he said. Source: Philippines News Agency